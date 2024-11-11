Vehicle fire in Carnforth industrial building could have spread to 15 other cars

Firefighters raced to the scene of a fire in an industrial building in Carnforth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews from Lancaster, Carnforth, and Bolton-le-Sands attended a fire on Warton Road, Carnforth at 4.43pm on November 8.

The fire involved a car inside an industrial single-storey building containing sixteen cars, a mixture of petrol, diesel, and hybrid vehicles.

Fire crews used six breathing apparatus, one jet, one hose reel, two lighting pods, and two positive pressure ventilation units.

Fire crews were in attendance for three hours.