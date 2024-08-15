Vehicle ends up on its side after road traffic collision near Lancaster

A vehicle ended up on its side after a road traffic collision near Melling. Picture from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire crews from Hornby were called alongside colleagues from Lancaster fire station and Bolton-le-Sands to a road traffic collision near Melling.

This was at 7.13am today (Thursday).

One vehicle was involved, on its side and blocking a carriageway - thankfully no people were hurt at the incident.

Fire service remained on scene with police awaiting recovery of the vehicle.

The vehicle has now been recovered and the road to Melling is now fully open, said the fire service this morning.