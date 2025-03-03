The vast majority of children due to attend secondary school in Lancashire will get to go to their preferred school this September, it has been confirmed.

Much anticipated emails of offers were sent out to pupils and their families on Monday March 3 2025.

In total, 13,549 offers have been made to parents in Lancashire, with 86.1% awarded their first-choice school.

This figure will probably go up as waiting lists are applied and appeals are processed.

On top of this, 96.6% of parents have received an offer for one of their three preferred schools.

Meanwhile, only 3.4% have been allocated a place by the Lancashire Education Authority.

County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for Education and Skills, said: “We always aim to give every child the best start to life they can get and are delighted that once again the vast majority of students will be attending their preferred school.

“We absolutely know that every parent and carer wants what's best for their child and we're really proud of our allocation track record.

“We expect to see a rise in parents being allocated a place at a preferred school between now and the start of the new academic year, so if you did not get the place you were hoping for, please use the details on the offer letter to get in touch with us."

Any appeals are heard locally and those for Lancashire secondary schools will take place during the spring and summer terms.

Paul Turner, Director of Education, Culture and Skills, said: “Our admissions team always strives to place children in their preferred schools and our track record shows this.

“We always follow fair and impartial allocation guidelines and apply this for all secondary school applicants.

“While the vast majority will be happy this morning, we know there will be a small number of disappointed parents, for whom I want to stress that decisions are not final and can still be appealed.”

Find out more about schools in Lancashire at the website at https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/children-education-families/schools/

From Monday to Friday, from 8am to 5pm, parents can also call 0300 123 6707.