Vandals target Morecambe school causing serious damage

Vandals struck at a Morecambe school over the weekend causing serious damage.

Lancaster Road Primary School said on Facebook: “Unfortunately, we have had quite a lot of damage to our premises within the past week with the most serious damage being over the weekend.

"We've had a number of huge windows smashed, roof tiles pulled off, paint thrown over playgrounds/buildings and a storage shed containing classroom resources broken into.

“Police have been informed and we have CCTV footage. It's so sad as the cost of fixing this will come from our already stretched school budget.

"We are reaching out to ask for support with this in terms of reporting to police any unusual activity on our premises (either online reporting or 101). “

The school said they had had many offers of support and help following the Facebook post.

A school spokesman said: “Many thanks for all your support and offers of help, either face to face at school today, by email on and on this post.

"It really is appreciated and a salient reminder of what a fantastic school community we have.

"We have an immediate task of repairs and making our premises safe over the Easter period but I will be reaching out to parents/carers after the break to follow up on these offers.

"It's been a long day and our amazing site supervisor has worked tirelessly on leading on this. Many thanks.”