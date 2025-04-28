Vandals start three fires in popular Morecambe park
Three fires have been set in a popular Morecambe park.
Lancaster City Council posted on their Facebook page for parks and open spaces: “Unfortunately we have had three recent instances of fires being set in Happy Mount Park.
"This will be reported to the police and extra patrols requested.
“If you have any information about the fires, please call 101, or 999 in an emergency.
“Our staff and volunteers work hard to keep the park maintained for the public to enjoy and this damage is disappointing to see!”