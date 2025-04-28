Vandals start three fires in popular Morecambe park

Vandals started three fires in Happy Mount Park, Lancaster City Council said.

Three fires have been set in a popular Morecambe park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster City Council posted on their Facebook page for parks and open spaces: “Unfortunately we have had three recent instances of fires being set in Happy Mount Park.

"This will be reported to the police and extra patrols requested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have any information about the fires, please call 101, or 999 in an emergency.

“Our staff and volunteers work hard to keep the park maintained for the public to enjoy and this damage is disappointing to see!”