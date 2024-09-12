Vandals set fire to recycling bins on Lancaster quay causing £1.6k damage

Vandals have caused more than £1,600 worth of damage by setting fire to public recycling bins on St. George’s Quay in Lancaster.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “These will now need to be replaced using funds which could have been spent on other facilities which are important to our communities.

"Tetra Pak banks on our recycling site at Upper St Leonardgate car park have also been vandalised by fire.

“If you see suspicious behaviour taking place around any of our public bins or recycling banks or have any information about any of the latest incidents, please contact the police on 101.”