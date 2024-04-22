Vandals force Lancaster school to send pupils home for second time in a week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since last Sunday April 14 the Chadwick High School in Skerton has been subjected to a sustained attack from youths who each evening are ripping off tiles and smashing them through the windows of the building, said headteacher Andrew Murray.

Andrew said: “The school had to close for three days from April 15-17 due to the damage to the roof, this meant that our Year 11 students could not access their lessons and they have their GCSE exams in three weeks time.

“This weekend the vandals have struck again and caused even greater damage than last weekend making the school close again to students as there is glass everywhere and shattered windows hanging over their heads.

Vandals have been smashing through the roof at the Chadwick High School in Lancaster.

“My concern is that these young people have no idea how vulnerable they are on this roof, its a Victorian roof with essentially felt and batons with slate tiles and they are running all over it, pulling tiles, smashing them through windows or roofs and it is literally a matter of time before another young person is seriously injured or worse by falling through the roof.

“The fact that so many vulnerable students are unable to attend school because of vandalism is really unacceptable.

“The school will only be able to reopen once the roof has been inspected and we are certain it poses no danger to those underneath it.”

Police have been approached for comment.