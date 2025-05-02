Vandals damage number of cars on Morecambe street

A number of cars were damaged on Queen Street in Morecambe.

A number of cars on Queen Street in Morecambe have been damaged.

Police said they have taken numerous reports of vehicles having damage caused to them on Queen Street in Morecambe.

A police spokesman said: “If your vehicle was damaged and you haven't reported it, please can you go online and report it.

“We have CCTV of the offenders which we will be posting in due course but we are aware from the footage a number of vehicles were targeted.”

Contact police on 101.