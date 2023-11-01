Van driver stopped by police at Lancaster motorway services could have fallen out of vehicle due to rusted door lock

A Transit van stopped at Forton services by police was taken off the road due to being dangerous.

The van driver could have fallen out of his vehicle because the driver's door lock was corroded. Picture from Lancs Road Police.

Police said after an inspection the van was found to have a severely underinflated front tyre, the front anti-roll bar had come off one side of the vehicle, and the driver’s door latch was rusted.

The vehicle was placed under immediate prohibition and could not be driven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “Transit stopped at Forton Services. An inspection showed that it had a severely under nearside front inflated tyre the front anti roll bar was detached to the nearside.

"The drivers door latch was also slightly corroded.