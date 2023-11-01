News you can trust since 1837
Van driver stopped by police at Lancaster motorway services could have fallen out of vehicle due to rusted door lock

A Transit van stopped at Forton services by police was taken off the road due to being dangerous.
By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:38 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 15:57 GMT
The van driver could have fallen out of his vehicle because the driver's door lock was corroded. Picture from Lancs Road Police.The van driver could have fallen out of his vehicle because the driver's door lock was corroded. Picture from Lancs Road Police.
Police said after an inspection the van was found to have a severely underinflated front tyre, the front anti-roll bar had come off one side of the vehicle, and the driver’s door latch was rusted.

The vehicle was placed under immediate prohibition and could not be driven.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “Transit stopped at Forton Services. An inspection showed that it had a severely under nearside front inflated tyre the front anti roll bar was detached to the nearside.

"The drivers door latch was also slightly corroded.

"It was placed under immediate prohibition.”