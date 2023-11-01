Van driver stopped by police at Lancaster motorway services could have fallen out of vehicle due to rusted door lock
Police said after an inspection the van was found to have a severely underinflated front tyre, the front anti-roll bar had come off one side of the vehicle, and the driver’s door latch was rusted.
The vehicle was placed under immediate prohibition and could not be driven.
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “Transit stopped at Forton Services. An inspection showed that it had a severely under nearside front inflated tyre the front anti roll bar was detached to the nearside.
"The drivers door latch was also slightly corroded.
"It was placed under immediate prohibition.”