Van driver runs off when stopped by police in Lancaster
The driver of a van decided to run off when he was stopped in Lancaster by police.
By Michelle Blade
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Police said he unusually gave his name first but then ran off and left his mobile phone in the van.
Police seized the van and will speak to the driver about the motoring offences.
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “The driver of this van decided to run off when stopped in Lancaster.
"Unusually he gave his name first and left his mobile phone in the van.
"Van seized and driver will be spoken to soon about the motoring offences.”