Van driver arrested at motorway services near Lancaster on suspicion of drug driving
A van was stopped at Forton services and the driver tested at the scene for alcohol and drugs.
He gave positive readings for both cannabis and cocaine and was found to be over the limit for alcohol.
A 34-year-old man from Manchester was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.
Theodore Coleman, 34, of Waverton Road, Manchester, has since been charged with driving while unfit through drugs and is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on February 15 2024.
A car was seen in Blackpool at 2pm yesterday (Monday) swerving across the road and mounting the pavement.
It was also reported that the driver was swigging from what looked like a bottle of vodka.
Officers tracked down the vehicle and pulled it over and the driver was breathalysed at the scene, giving a reading of 119 (the legal limit is 35).
A 43-year-old man from St Annes was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.
Paul Martin, 43, of Cudworth Road, St Annes, has since been charged with driving while unfit through drink.
He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on December 5.
A car was stopped in Clayton le Moors at 2.20am today, (Tuesday) after officers on patrol felt something was ‘off’ with it.
The occupants of the vehicle were searched and one was found in possession of almost £1,500.
A 25-year-old man from Accrington was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and remains in custody.
At around 11am yesterday officers on patrol located a vehicle which was wanted in relation to the theft of high-value items from B&Q in Penrith, Cumbria.
The vehicle was stopped in Fulwood and searched, with officers turning up two chainsaws, an air compressor and power tools. Two men were arrested.
Thomas Partington, 32, of Tulketh Crescent, Preston, has since been charged with theft from a shop, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.
Alexander McGregor, 29, of Elton Street, Preston, has been charged with theft from a shop. Both were due at Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning.
And finally, a car was stopped at the Charnock Richard services and the driver was tested for drugs and alcohol.
He gave a positive reading for cocaine. A 42-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and has since been released under investigation.
If you know somebody who drink or drug-drives, or uses the roads for other criminality, please tell police.
Call 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.