US property developer pays £22k to Lancaster man for unique 220 kilo sculpture

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andrew Kay, who specialises in creating unique life-size sculptures of wild animals and birds from welded lengths of steel, was commissioned by US property developer Rand Falbaum to create a five-metre-high sculpture of an orca’s tail for the grounds of his holiday home on Hunter Island on Canada’s pacific coast near Vancouver.

The 220kg sculpture has been shipped to Canada, on a six-week journey that passed through the Panama Canal and up the Pacific coast to Seattle, before being installed on the largely uninhabited Hunter Island which is in a maritime conservation area frequently visited by whale species, including orcas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Kay said: “Exports are a rapidly growing area of our business, now accounting for around 30% of our turnover, and especially in the US and Canada where we have seen a flurry of orders of late.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The orca tail being sculpted at the studio and foundry near Kirkby Lonsdale.

“Creating the orca’s tail for Mr Falbaum is a first, but after almost 30 years in business our work has travelled all over the world, particularly to a growing client base in the US.”

Other recent North American orders include horse and stag installations in the Maine resort town of Kennebunkport and in the Hamptons on Long Island, New York, while a herd of deer, fox and leaping horse sculptures were installed at a property in Montreal.

“We also have sculptures in Singapore, several of our bulls have made their way to Spain, and earlier this year we delivered a pair of merino sheep to the grounds of a villa in the Basque Country,” said Andrew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based at a sculpture studio and foundry near Kirkby Lonsdale that he established in 1994, and where he employs a team of six, Kay regularly receives public art commissions from bodies such as the National Trust and English Heritage.

Andrew Kay’s orca’s tail sculpture, designed and built in Cumbria and now installed at Hunters Island, Canada.

The studio’s private clients include a string of well-known names including Sir Tom Stoppard, comedian John Bishop, and screenwriter and director Richard Curtis.

Hospitality firm Daniel Thwaites and Scottish Widows are among Kay’s corporate customers.

He said: “Our sculptures are unique and embody a pure, clean Scandinavian design ethos that I gained when I travelled there on a design scholarship as a post-graduate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People are always surprised that an industrial material like steel can be used to create sculptures that capture the powerful anatomy and spirit of wild beasts so perfectly.”

Kay’s life-size sculptures begin with anatomical drawings and photographs which are used to produce a full-sized sketch.

Usually starting from the animal’s feet upwards, lengths of three-quarter-inch steel bar, cold-forged in a press to shape them, are used to reflect the drawing and the sculpture takes shape as the pieces are welded together.

He said: “Shipping large sculptures can seem daunting but we now export so frequently that we’re adept at the whole export process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s exciting to see our work travel all over the world from being originated and created in our small studio, here in the wilds of Cumbria.