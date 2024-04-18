Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concerned councillors are now saying it is vital different authorities work together to solve a host of environmental challenges for the village.

Flooding has heightened fears about potential risks to property and land, councillors say. Some roads, dock-side areas and land were covered in water.

Couns Sally Maddocks and Gina Dowding said this week that spring tides have been far higher than predicted and caused even more concern for residents and boat owners. Strong north-westerly winds coinciding with the spring tide created a big surge of water.

Flooding at Glasson Dock near Lancaster. Picture: Sally Maddocks.

Coun Maddocks, who lives in Glasson, contacted the Environment agency, and the Canal and River Trust, and Lancashire County Council temporarily closed the road for the next tide and put up temporary flood warning signs.

She said: “It is so important that all public bodies work together. As a local councillor, I feel that it is important to have someone on the ground to keep on top of who is responsible for which part of protecting the public and their properties from flooding.

“I have reported to the county council the missing warning signs saying the road is liable to flooding, which they will now replace. Unfortunately, as some locals witnessed with horror, this was too late to stop some cars and the bus to Knott End from driving through deep water.”

Multiple organisations are responsible for different infrastructure, environmental and conservation roles at Glasson Dock including Lancashire County Council, Lancaster Port Commission, the Environment Agency, the Canal & River Trust and Lancaster City Council.

Coun Sally Maddocks.

In August, sandbags were distributed by the Environment Agency to homes and businesses in the village when flooding was feared. In the end, no flooding happened but that response came as work continued on the broken dock sea gate, which forms part of flood defences along with a port role.

In September, dead fish and algae were found in the marina after sea water broke through a leaking lock.

Concerns have been raised that the various infrastructure problems including the leaking canal lock are creating problems in controlling fresh water and sea water, during both wet and dry periods.

A bus driving through deep water at Glasson. Picture: Sally Maddocks.