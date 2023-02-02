Earlier this week police appealed for information to find Jason Singleton, 31 and Sean Corless, 38, after gunshots were discharged close to properties in Patterdale Road and Ennerdale Close around 10.30pm on January 25.

Damage to a car, consistent with a firearm being shot, was found in Ennerdale Close. A BMW car was driven from the scene following the incident and found a short time later off Meldon Road, Heysham. It is believed the vehicle had been stolen from a property in the Bay Horse area earlier the same evening.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent yesterday (Wednesday, February 1) in Lancaster.

Police cordon off streets on the Ridge Estate in Lancaster after a suspected shooting. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.

Police are continuing to appeal for CCTV, doorbell footage and dashcam footage from the area around the time of the offence.

To submit footage go to: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/lancashire/appeal/witness-appeal-after-firearms-discharge

If you have any other information about what occurred you can report it on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1470 of January 25.

Crimestoppers can be reached on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Seven people were arrested by police following the incident:

• A 23-year-old man of no fixed address, arrested on suspicion of burglary has been bailed to April 27.

• A 35-year-old man from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of assault has been bailed to April 28.

• A 26-year-old man from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent has been bailed to April 27.

• A 42-year-old man from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of burglary has been bailed to April 27.

• A 28-year-old woman from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed to April 27.

• A 30-year-old man from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed to April 28.