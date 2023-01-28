UPDATE: Two more arrested after suspected shooting on Ridge Estate in Lancaster

At around 10.30pm on Wednesday (January 25) police were called to reports of gunshots being discharged close to properties in Patterdale Road and Ennerdale Close.

Damage to a car, consistent with a firearm being shot, was found in Ennerdale Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A BMW car was driven from the scene following the incident and found a short time later off Meldon Road, Heysham.

Police at the scene of the incident on the Ridge Estate in Lancaster on Thursday. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.

It is believed the vehicle had been stolen from a property in the Bay Horse area earlier the same evening.

On Thursday (January 26) warrants were executed at four addresses, and three people – two men and a woman – were arrested.

They are a 26-year-old man from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, a 42-year-old man from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of burglary and a 28-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 42-year-old man has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries, and the 28-year-old woman and 26-year-old man remain in police custody.

Two further arrests were made on Friday, January 27.

They are men aged 31 and 30, both from Lancaster, and both arrested on suspicion of assault – GBH. They remain in custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are continuing to appeal for CCTV, doorbell footage and dashcam footage from the area around the time of the offence.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police, said: “Five people have now been arrested but our enquiries are still very much ongoing.

“We appreciate how much concern this will have caused in the community and we would like to reassure members of the public that we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly on this investigation to locate those responsible and bring them to justice.

“Incidents of this nature are extremely rare and we believe this was a targeted attack, with no risk to the wider public. However, we have increased patrols in the area and you should expect to see a visible police presence in the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are still appealing for information about what happened and who is responsible, and are urging any witnesses to come forward. We are particularly keen to speak to anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the Patterdale Road and Ennerdale Close areas at around the time of the offence.

“If you know anything at all about this incident, you can tell us or you can tell Crimestoppers.”

To submit footage go to: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/lancashire/appeal/witness-appeal-after-firearms-discharge

If you have any other information about what occurred you can report it on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1470 of January 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad