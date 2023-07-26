News you can trust since 1837
Update: Main road reopens in Lancaster after woman hit by wagon

Caton Road in Lancaster is now back open following an accident between the junctions of the Bay Gateway and Mannin Way, said police.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read

The road had been closed since around 1.30pm after a woman was hit by a wagon.

The woman suffered a head injury and was treated at the scene.

Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire tweeted a few hours ago: “Due to a road closure on Caton Road, Lancaster, service 555 Express will be unable to serve any stops between Lancaster Bus Station, and the Travelodge stop on the A591.”

Police and ambulances at the scene of an accident on Caton Road in Lancaster. The road has since reopened. Picture by Debbie Butler.Police and ambulances at the scene of an accident on Caton Road in Lancaster. The road has since reopened. Picture by Debbie Butler.
Lancaster Area Police said on Facebook: “Caton Road in Lancaster is now back open following an earlier road traffic collision between the junctions of the Bay Gateway and Mannin Way.

"Many thanks for your patience.”

