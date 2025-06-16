University professor, leading landscape designer and Police Chief Constable all Lancaster people recognised in King’s Birthday Honours list 2025

A Lancaster University professor, who has championed compassionate and effective services for women whose children are at risk of entering the care system, receives an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Professor of Social Work Karen Broadhurst says she is delighted to receive the recognition awarded for her dedicated and high impact work in the field of child and family justice research.

“It is a privilege and reflects not only my work, but also the tireless commitment and collaboration of many colleagues, practitioners, and families with whom I have worked over the years,” she adds.

“Our shared efforts to improve justice and care for children and families engaged with public services and the family justice system are more important than ever.

“I am also pleased that this honour highlights the vital role research, evidence, and the social sciences play in shaping a fairer society.”

Ulverston born and bred Professor Broadhurst, who lives locally, is a long-standing member of the University.

She first joined the team at Lancaster in 2003 before taking up a role at Manchester University.

She returned to Lancaster in 2015 and is the Discipline Lead for Social Work in Lancaster University’s newly established School of Social Sciences.

Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University Professor Andy Schofield said: “Professor Broadhurst’s work to improve the lives of vulnerable children and families is exemplary. Her research rigour coupled with her ability to build connections and leverage influence for the benefit of others is inspiring.

"Colleagues at Lancaster University will no doubt join me in congratulating her on her much-deserved success.”

You can hear more about Professor Broadhurst’s work on the Lancaster University ‘This Is Lancaster’ podcast series at https://open.spotify.com/episode/03uqQKarNhbc73YRCyKes6?si=43da388de6064ea6&nd=1&dlsi=befd348d79d84849.

Meanwhile, other local recipients of honours include a CBE for the Hon Lady Arabella Lennox-Boyd, for services to horticulture and to charity.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Stephen Watson. Photo credit: GMP.

Lady Arabella Lennox-Boyd is a landscape designer, and holds regular garden open days at Gresgarth Hall, Caton for charity.

Her husband Sir Mark Lennox-Boyd is a former MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale.

There is also a knighthood for Lancaster’s Stephen Watson QPM, the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, for services to Policing.

Sir Stephen joined Lancashire Constabulary in 1988 and has served in Merseyside, in London for the Metropolitan Police and Durham Constabulary.

During his tenure as chief of South Yorkshire Police, it became the most improved force in the country for three consecutive years.

As Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police since 2021, Sir Stephen has led the second largest force in the country through one of the most rapid and wide-ranging transformations in British policing history – reducing crime by 7.2%, increasing the number of crimes solved by 70% and delivering sector-leading response times.

Sir Stephen Watson said: “I was delighted and humbled in equal measure on learning that I was to receive an honour from HM The King.

“It has been the privilege of my life to work amongst the extraordinary officers and staff of Greater Manchester Police and in several other forces across our country.

“My honour is reflective of their sustained determination, decency and effectiveness in the service of the public.”

There is a BEM for Lorraine Wildman for services to the community in Clapham, North Yorkshire.