University and College Union (UCU) says strike ballot cannot be ruled out after Lancaster University threat to axe one in five academics

Lancaster University and College Union (UCU) has entered into dispute with the university over its proposals to cut 400+ jobs, which will have a devastating impact on staff.

Lancaster UCU said the branch has started a consultative ballot to ask its members if they would be prepared to take part in strike action, and action short of strike, if the University refuses to rule out compulsory redundancies, or starts the process of compulsory redundancies while UCU is in dispute on this issue.

A spokesman said: “Lancaster UCU does not agree with the University’s compulsory redundancy proposal, because there are overwhelming arguments and evidence which suggests that compulsory redundancies will be extremely detrimental not just for staff and local community, but equally damaging for student experience and for the future of the University.

"There are alternatives to mass redundancies if University bosses have the courage to change direction.

Entrance to Lancaster University.

"Unfortunately, no one on University senior management is prepared to reduce bloated senior executive ranks or reduce their inflated six-figure salaries while attacking staff jobs.

“Lancaster UCU is very clear that this is a situation entirely of the employers making, and our members will do their utmost to resist this outrageous and shameful attack on their jobs and livelihoods.”

The Lancaster Guardian revealed in June that increasing costs and falling numbers of international students meant the university had to find around £30m of savings in the financial year.

The university’s management argued it is making the staffing cuts because it needs to save the huge amount from its annual expenditure by 2026/27.

It has refused to rule out compulsory redundancies and is putting every single department and area of work at risk, leaving no part of the university unaffected.