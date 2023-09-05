United Utilities unveils £1.5m storm improvement project for Lancaster village

United Utilities will unveil the plan at the Shore Cafe in Hest Bank. Picture from Google Street View.

The water company for the North West is planning to invest £1.5m to install a new underground storm water storage tank at Hest Bank Pumping Station.

This will give the area’s sewer system additional capacity during times of heavy rainfall, and help to further improve water quality in nearby Hatlex Beck by reducing the frequency of storm overflows.

The addition of the new tank almost doubles the storm water storage capacity at the site.

The new tank provides an additional 550 cubic metres of storage – the equivalent of 6,875 bathtubs of water.

The improvement work is set to get underway in October this year and is expected to be completed in summer 2024.

Members of the public can find out more at the drop-in session being held from 3pm-7pm on Monday, September 11 at The Shore Café, The Shore, Hest Bank, LA2 6HW.

The upgrade is part of an ambitious £1.5 billion region-wide investment programme which will reduce the frequency of storm overflow operations across the region.