Unique Victorian home in stunning Lancaster location for sale priced at £475k
This stunning city centre home which dates back to 1870 has been beautifully renovated over the past three years.
Located in the city’s prestigious Lindow Square, this truly is a stunning, picture-perfect period home.
Highlights of the property include four double bedrooms and two spacious reception rooms featuring original fireplaces, plus a newly fitted kitchen.
The home also offers a secluded south facing courtyard and residents only parking zone.
Its meticulous restoration retains many beautiful and original features.
The property is for sale with JDG sales & lettings priced at £475,000. Call the office on 01524 843322.
For full property details go to https://www.jdg.co.uk/property-details/-/lancaster/lindow-square