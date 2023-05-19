Unique Victorian home in stunning Lancaster location for sale priced at £475k

This stunning city centre home which dates back to 1870 has been beautifully renovated over the past three years.

Located in the city’s prestigious Lindow Square, this truly is a stunning, picture-perfect period home.

Highlights of the property include four double bedrooms and two spacious reception rooms featuring original fireplaces, plus a newly fitted kitchen.

The home also offers a secluded south facing courtyard and residents only parking zone.

Its meticulous restoration retains many beautiful and original features.

The property is for sale with JDG sales & lettings priced at £475,000. Call the office on 01524 843322.

For full property details go to https://www.jdg.co.uk/property-details/-/lancaster/lindow-square

1 . Lindow Square, Lancaster This stunning city centre home enjoys a privileged location. Photo: JDG Photo Sales

2 . Lindow Square, Lancaster The larger reception room is particularly eye-catching, given its dual aspect windows. Photo: JDG Photo Sales

3 . Lindow Square, Lancaster Two bay fronted reception rooms await, bursting with character and period features, including beautiful cornicing, panel walls, original sash windows and original fireplaces. Photo: JDG Photo Sales

4 . Lindow Square, Lancaster Dining space. Photo: JDG Photo Sales

