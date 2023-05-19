News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

Unique Victorian home in stunning Lancaster location for sale priced at £475k

This stunning city centre home which dates back to 1870 has been beautifully renovated over the past three years.

By Debbie Butler
Published 19th May 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:56 BST

Located in the city’s prestigious Lindow Square, this truly is a stunning, picture-perfect period home.

Highlights of the property include four double bedrooms and two spacious reception rooms featuring original fireplaces, plus a newly fitted kitchen.

The home also offers a secluded south facing courtyard and residents only parking zone.

Its meticulous restoration retains many beautiful and original features.

The property is for sale with JDG sales & lettings priced at £475,000. Call the office on 01524 843322.

For full property details go to https://www.jdg.co.uk/property-details/-/lancaster/lindow-square

This stunning city centre home enjoys a privileged location.

1. Lindow Square, Lancaster

This stunning city centre home enjoys a privileged location. Photo: JDG

Photo Sales
The larger reception room is particularly eye-catching, given its dual aspect windows.

2. Lindow Square, Lancaster

The larger reception room is particularly eye-catching, given its dual aspect windows. Photo: JDG

Photo Sales
Two bay fronted reception rooms await, bursting with character and period features, including beautiful cornicing, panel walls, original sash windows and original fireplaces.

3. Lindow Square, Lancaster

Two bay fronted reception rooms await, bursting with character and period features, including beautiful cornicing, panel walls, original sash windows and original fireplaces. Photo: JDG

Photo Sales
Dining space.

4. Lindow Square, Lancaster

Dining space. Photo: JDG

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:VictorianLancaster