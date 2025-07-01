Unique trading card game launched at Lancaster museum
“Bonds of Time” is a unique historical trading card game for the museum sector in the UK.
It hopes to take advantage of the current popularity in this genre with its unique blend of engaging players with artefacts from the museum and battling against each other.
The trading card game is the innovative idea of Christopher Tinmouth, chairman of the Friends of Lancaster City Museum, who was inspired by his passion to breathe new life into the fortunes of British museums.
During the launch Dr Christopher Tinmouth, chairman of the Friends of Lancaster City Museum, thanked a wide range of agencies based in Lancaster for their unwavering support and
demonstrated the dynamic nature of the game.
To supplement the interest in “Bonds of Time”, a fun and free treasure hunt also was launched at the museum, together with “Curators Clues” to help young budding curators to find the objects featured in the trading card game.
Museum staff said the interest in the launch of the “Bonds of Time” significantly increased their visitor numbers and the treasure hunt inspired by the game was “a real hit”.
Created in Lancaster, the “Bonds of Time” is available to buy only at the City and Maritime Museums and is uniquely Lancastrian.
However, with the template expandable to other historic collections, everyone involved in its development is hoping “Bonds of Time” will be another successful export from our city.
Friends of Lancaster City Museum benefit from a 10% reduction in the gift shop.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.