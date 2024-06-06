Unique theatre experience by award-winning Japanese director and playwright coming to Lancaster
‘Dear Potential Foreigners’ focuses on the themes of movement, migration and tourism inspired by stories heard in South America and Asia as well as locally where it is presented.
Kamisato will be in Lancaster for a two-week residency working on the theme of ‘movement’, ‘migrants’ and ‘tourists’ with Jerusalem-born professional stand-up comedian, Daphna
Baram and visual designer Chengyi Zhou.
Their collaboration will culminate in a unique experience within the gallery space of The Storey in Lancaster.
The installation will be open for six hours with performances approximately every two hours.
Yudai Kamisato, director and playwright said: ‘This work has been inspired by my own travels and stories collected in South America and Asia.
"I am hoping to collect more stories in Lancaster. My work raises many questions: can tourists really remain carefree and easy? What is the difference between immigrants and tourists?
"I am hoping to have enriching conversations about identity, migration, tourists and the current situation in the world with Jerusalem-born stand-up comedian Daphna. I invite audiences to join us on this journey.”
Prior to the performance installation, there will be a series of talks and workshops as part of the Japan-Britain Contemporary Theatre Exchange on June 14 and 15 in Lancaster, June 19 in Salford and June 22 in London during PSi #29 Assemble! conference in association with LIFT Festival.
The installation opening hours at The Storey in Lancaster are 2pm-8pm on Friday, June 28 and 12pm-6pm on Saturday, June 29.
Buy tickets for £8 from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/jbctex/e-qljgjk or pay what you can.