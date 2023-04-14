News you can trust since 1837
Unique opportunity to own your own brewery and pub in Lancaster city centre priced £335k

A Lancaster business which started out as a hobby and grew into a popular brewery and bar is on the market.

By Debbie Butler
Published 14th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

Accidental Brewery & Micropub in Bulk Street has been trading for more than four years with an ever growing fan base – but the owners feel it’s now the right time to hand over the reins to somebody else.

A homebrewing hobby and love of Belgian beer led Lancaster businessman Mike Dent to 'accidentally' open the craft beer pub and brewery in October 2018.

The decision to sell offers a unique opportunity for someone to acquire a successful craft beer brewing business together with a pub in the heart of Lancaster.

Accidental Brewery & Micropub is for sale with Fisher Wrathall Commercial as a going concern for offers in the region of £335,000.

Viewing is strictly by appointment through the office at 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN; call 01524 69922 or email [email protected]

Full property details here

