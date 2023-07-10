Unique Lancaster shop which sells handmade gifts proud to be 12 months old

The group have a really quirky approach in all they do and they work together as small businesses to keep the shop sustainable while providing quality handmade gifts affordable for everyone, they even take it in turns to man the shop so customers really do get to meet the makers!

Jan Beal, who co-ordinates the group said: “The continued support we get from the people of Lancaster has been truly amazing and we have become a real destination shop for people who are looking for that extra special gift or just a treat for themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been over 22 different local makers involved in the shop over the last 12 months which has helped sustain these local makers and for some get them and their businesses back on their feet post-Covid.

Meet the Makers - Myra Weir from Fine Lines Art, Jan Beal from Martasha Gifts and Jane Pullen also from Fine Lines Art.

Having new makers has also kept the shop fresh and stuffed full of new gift ideas and gives people a reason to keep going back to see what is new and what is the latest on trend gift.

The shop continues to promote guest space every 12 weeks to encourage local creative people to take the leap of faith and launch their work in a busy High Street shop.

Meet the Makers has an ethos of “stronger together” and they work as a team to support, encourage and celebrate all things unique, gifts and people, in the little shop of handmade loveliness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan said: “We live in a society of mass produced products and it is incredibly humbling that the people of Lancaster and the surrounding areas love what we do, what we make and what we stand for.”

Outside Meet the Makers is Myra Weir, Jane Pullen, Jan Beal, Lisa Higham and Liz Chapman who are all current makers in the shop.

“All the makers are so grateful for the continued support they get every day. Without exception if you were to ask any maker involved in the shop about what they love the best, they would all say the customers.”

"There is something for everyone so do be sure to nip in and say hello.