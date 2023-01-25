Unique Lancaster shop to stay open after overwhelming support from customers

Meet The Makers launched their shop which sells solely handmade products in Marketgate Shopping Centre last July, with the intention of staying open for just six months.

But due to demand from customers, the group of local independent makers have now extended their lease into 2023.

Meet The Makers maintain a unique approach of selling only handmade gifts in the store which is located next to Marks & Spencer food hall entrance, with it also being staffed totally by the makers themselves.

The Meet The Makers shop in Lancaster city centre.

No other shop is like them in Lancaster and Meet The Makers are delighted to able to give further support to the small businesses within their group.

Last year the group was voted by the public as a finalist in the Small Retailer category at the Love Lancaster Business Awards. The votes put them in the top three and the group were immensely proud with the nomination showing demand for handmade and independent businesses is out there.

Jane Pullan and Myra Weir from Fine Lines Art said: “We are so pleased to be able to continue with the shop. Having been involved in previous years, we knew it would be a great selling experience and the response from the public has been amazing – the people of Lancaster totally appreciating the handmade, local element.

“There is an endless list of gifts to choose from within the shop where you truly can find something for everyone.”

Diane Clarke from Dizzy Lizzy Glass, added: “Having traded with Meet The Makers for over seven years, I have seen how the shop has evolved every year becoming increasingly more successful each time.

“No other shop in Lancaster sells solely handmade products and our loyal supporters are always waiting and ready for us. It’s so exciting that we can continue to welcome new and returning customers throughout the year and would encourage everyone to nip in and say hello.”