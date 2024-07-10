Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new unique gift shop is set to open in Lancaster.

The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness is bringing unique locally handmade gifts back to Marketgate, Lancaster.

14 local creatives have been working hard behind the scenes to bring everyone so much choice and a gift for everyone.

The shop is proud to be supporting local businesses and injecting some life back into the Old Fish Shop on James Lane.

The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness is opening on Monday, July 15.

The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness, 2 James Lane LA1 1UP, (next door to Gregory Williams Butchers Lancaster) is opening on Monday, July 15 at 10.30am.

There is a free gift with any purchase over £10 (while stocks last).