Unique family business marks 40 years at the heart of historic Lancaster

Silver Tree Jewellery marks its appropriately titled Ruby Anniversary this year as one of the city’s favourite jewellery businesses.

A family business since 1982, Silver Tree prides itself on offering a magical shopping experience, sparkling with designer discoveries to dazzle and delight customers.

With a passion for unique silver jewellery pieces from exclusive designers, owner Oliver Gibson’s mother, Patricia, enjoyed running the shop for many years.

The Silver Tree has is celebrating 40 years at the heart of Lancaster. Picture: WWW.ROBINZAHLER.COM

Oliver came into the business in 2005 and two years later, he and his mum were joined by Hannah, who brought with her accreditations from the National Association of Jewellers and the Gemmological Institute of America.

Together they transformed the Silver Tree from a jewellery gift shop to a designer jewellery boutique.

Sadly, Patricia passed away in 2013, but Oliver says his mum’s vision and radiance shine on.

Over the years, the business continued to thrive and after serious renovation, they decided to extend with a new addition – the Diamond Room – in 2016.

Oliver said: “Offering a sophisticated selection of stunning jewellery that says ‘I love you’, the Diamond Room gives guests a chance to sit, relax, take advice and choose their ring in comfort – with no pressure or time constraints.

"It gives brides and grooms a very special space in which to choose their piece of forever jewellery. The feeling was contagious, as a year later, I proposed to Hannah.”

Juggling a young family – Oliver and Hannah are the proud parents of two children – with constantly moving the business forward, they welcomed Katie Foxcroft into a Director’s position after being at their side for 10 years as Store Manager.

Silver Tree is proud and privileged in its 40th year to have some of the world’s most renowned and affordable jewellery and watch designers – including Thomas Sabo, Swarovski, ChloBo Jewellery, and Clogau Gold – to shine alongside its handpicked new designs, bespoke pieces, quality gemstones and precious metals.

Oliver added: “Now Silver Tree Jewellery is a shopping experience with a worldwide online reach but the heart of the business remains very much in the historic city of Lancaster.

