Unique ceramic piece featuring Lancaster's Ashton Memorial to be unveiled at special event

Lancaster’s beloved Ashton Memorial will take centre stage in a remarkable celebration of local heritage and artistic excellence this July, with the unveiling of a unique ceramic piece by renowned British artist Sally Tuffin.

Commissioned by Penny Street Collectables, this event will be a significant moment in the city’s cultural calendar.

Held at the Ashton Memorial itself and hosted by BBC personality David Harper, the event will welcome dignitaries, civic leaders, and art enthusiasts.

At its heart is the presentation of a unique ceramic piece to the Mayor of Lancaster, capturing the elegance and grandeur of the Memorial in stunning ceramic detail.

Jess Tubman, the owner of Lancaster's independent business Penny Street Collectables, with one of the 20 unique ceramic pieces featuring the iconic Ashton Memorial in Williamson Park.

Tuffin’s acclaimed work—previously shown at the V&A, National Portrait Gallery, and Royal Academy of Arts—has made her one of Britain’s leading ceramic artists.

The event promises a warm and celebratory atmosphere, featuring a welcome reception and the rare opportunity to hear from Sally Tuffin.

Her work reflects a deep understanding of British design traditions.

In an extraordinary gesture to honor the community and the legacy of Ashton Memorial, Jess will be donating one of these rare pieces to be kept at the Ashton Memorial itself, ensuring that future generations can admire this incredible blend of craftsmanship and heritage.

The piece will be preserved in perpetuity as a tribute to the spirit of Lancaster and its vibrant artistic culture.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this project to the heart of the city,” said Jess Tubman, owner of Penny Street Collectables. “The Ashton Memorial is more than just a beautiful building—it’s a symbol of Lancaster. Celebrating it through Sally’s artistry is a way of honouring our past while showcasing the talent we have today.”

The vases are being produced in a limited edition of just 20 pieces, available for public pre-order.

Sally Tuffin, a trailblazer in British design, began her illustrious career as a fashion designer in the 1960s, co-founding the influential label Foale and Tuffin.

Transitioning to ceramics in the 1980s, she became the art director of Moorcroft Pottery, where her innovative designs gained international acclaim.

In 1993, Sally and her husband Richard Dennis established Dennis Chinaworks, a pottery studio nestled in Somerset.

Known for its hand-thrown and intricately decorated pieces, Dennis Chinaworks draws inspiration from the arts and crafts movement and nature, creating works that are as timeless as they are unique.