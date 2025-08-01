Union launches petition against massive cuts at Lancaster University

Lancaster UCU has launched a petition against massive cuts at Lancaster University.

They continue to fight the draconian cuts that they say could see 450+ families leaving the area in a year or less.

On Wednesday July 30, the branch launched an online petition demanding an immediate halt to the Compulsory Redundancy process; full transparency on the University's financial position, including the KPMG report; and the promise of no job losses without genuine consultation and scrutiny.

The Lancaster Labour Group agrees with UCU, Unison and Unite that “this is a crisis entirely of senior management’s making. If left to proceed, the job losses will have a devastating impact on our local community.”

Lancaster University and College Union said that 1 in 4 staff will lose their jobs at Lancaster University in a year or less.

They also said approximately 462 staff —including 212 academic and 200 professional services staff— will disappear in order to ‘save money’. Yet Lancaster University is breaking even this year.

“This is not a budget correction—this is the dismantling of a university community,” said one academic staff member. “We’re being told we’re too expensive, while the highest-paid continue untouched.”

A spokesman for Lancaster UCU said: “Lancaster University Executive Board’s 12 members earn a combined £2.34million per year. There is no pay cut for them. In fact, while the VC’s salary rose 6% last year, staff have been offered just 1.4%—well below inflation for the fifteenth year in a row.

"University management has cited a £35 million shortfall as the reason for the job cuts. But staff say this number is based on uncertain forecasts of future income, not confirmed losses. That figure represents about 10% of the university’s annual budget.

“In 2021, the university projected another financial crisis and asked staff to donate part of their pay—but later admitted it hadn’t been necessary. The university has borrowed over £115 million from private lenders in the past few years, yet hasn’t publicly explained how or why that money was used. Financial decisions are reportedly based on a review by KPMG, but staff have only been offered a partial summary—not the full report.”

The petition can be accessed at https://www.change.org/p/stop-mass-redundancies-at-lancaster-university-hold-senior-management-accountable