Dust off your leg warmers and get ready to party like it’s the 1980s!

Lancaster Grand Theatre is thrilled to present 80s Live!, the ultimate 80s party show that is set to tour the UK and take audiences on an unforgettable musical journey through one of the most iconic decades in music history.

80s Live! is a high-energy tribute to the decade’s greatest hits, promising an evening filled with classic tracks that defined the era.

From the anthems that had us dancing all night long to the unforgettable tunes that still get us moving, this show includes hits such as ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ and ‘Edge of Heaven; ‘Tainted Love’ and ‘Love Shack’; ‘Living on a Prayer” and more.

80s Live! comes to Lancaster Grand in August.

So, grab your jukebox money, and head down the Atlanta Highway for a night of non-stop 80s fun.

80s Live! comes to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Saturday, August 31 at 7.30pm.

For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ or call the box office tel: 01524 64695.