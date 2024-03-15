UK’s most celebrated poets to bring some stardust to Morecambe Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Comedy folk music poet Mike Harding, national treasure Pam Ayres, Sunday Times bestselling poet Donna Ashworth, comedy actor, writer and impressionist Alistair MacGowan, literary

institution Lemn Sissay MBE, festival friend Henry Normal, potty-mouthed Thick Richard and the award winning Jamaican British poet Raymond Antrobus MBE FRSL make for a

spectacular line up.

Pam Ayres will be appearing at Morecambe Poetry Festival in September.

Founded by Matt Panesh aka Monkey Poet to bring some world-class spoken word to his seaside town, the festival has quickly established itself as one not to miss for performers and audiences alike.

Having secured funding from the T.S. Eliot Foundation in 2022, along with Morecambe Town Council and Eden Project Communities, the independent festival is going from strength to strength with a growing legion of devoted fans, with numbers up by 30 percent last year.

Founder Matt Panesh said: "We're seeing a resurgence of self expression, and poetry and the spoken word is still the most accessible way to see how someone else sees the world. I'm really proud of the fact that we cater for first timers as well as the brightest stars in the poetry universe."

Open mic sessions and free writing workshops will give new poets or those trying out new material the space to write and opportunities to perform.

The West End Playhouse runs a monthly poetry slam where the best poet each month will win a weekend pass and a slot on stage at the festival.

The poetry writing workshops are being led by Big White Shed with writers having the chance to perform their work monthly at the West End Playhouse on Yorkshire Street every second Saturday.

They can enter a competition to win festival passes and perform their work at the festival.

A second edition of the poetry festival anthology is underway and now inviting submissions on the theme of regeneration up until March 31.

Weekend passes are now on sale and day tickets will be released in March.

Weekend passes start at £65 plus booking fee. With 65 poets on the bill running from 10am to 2am, it’s great value at just £1 a poet!

Shows and workshops aimed at the younger audience will be running up until 3pm both days.

For the family section of the festival, weekend child and adult tickets are capped at £10 plus booking fee.

Tickets available from https://www.skiddle.com/ at Morecambe Poetry Festival tickets.