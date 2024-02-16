News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Tyson Fury’s boxing gloves and Eric Morecambe statue feature in wall art at Morecambe caravan park

A caravan park in Morecambe has collaborated with a local artist to bring the vibrant town to life in a picturesque mural.
By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Feb 2024, 15:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bob Pickersgill, a 77-year-old street artist was commissioned by Regent Bay Holiday Park in Morecambe to create a celebration of all things Morecambe.

His mural features landmarks including the Eric Morecambe statue and Winter Gardens, and a nod to local legend Tyson Fury through a pair of boxing gloves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Work on the mural, located across a wall in the hallway connecting the main restaurant and entertainment bar at Regent Bay, began in September and lasted for six weeks.

Most Popular
Street artist Bob Pickersgill has painted a mural at a Morecambe caravan park which brings the resort to life.Street artist Bob Pickersgill has painted a mural at a Morecambe caravan park which brings the resort to life.
Street artist Bob Pickersgill has painted a mural at a Morecambe caravan park which brings the resort to life.

As the park prepares to re-open for the season, Parkdean Resorts who own the holiday park hopes the art will inspire a new level of love and appreciation for Morecambe in locals and tourists alike.

Janette Vaughan, general manager at Regent Bay Holiday Park, said: “Bob did a fantastic job bringing this piece to life, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the transformation of what

was previously an empty wall to a vibrant showcase of our town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Morecambe mural has already been a huge hit with visitors, and we’re excited for more guests to see it when the park reopens on March 22.

Bob Pickersgill is a retired sign writer known locally for his murals on Morecambe’s seafront.

Bob said: “My latest mural brings so much of Morecambe together and is a wonderful tribute to the town I’m so proud of.

"The art has really brightened up the hallway at Regent Bay and I hope it brings happiness to holidaymakers and encourages them to explore the town.”

Regent Bay Holiday Park is one of 66 holiday parks owned and operated by Parkdean Resorts.

For more information visit https://www.parkdeanresorts.co.uk/location/lancashire/regent-bay/