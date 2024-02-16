Tyson Fury’s boxing gloves and Eric Morecambe statue feature in wall art at Morecambe caravan park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bob Pickersgill, a 77-year-old street artist was commissioned by Regent Bay Holiday Park in Morecambe to create a celebration of all things Morecambe.

His mural features landmarks including the Eric Morecambe statue and Winter Gardens, and a nod to local legend Tyson Fury through a pair of boxing gloves.

Work on the mural, located across a wall in the hallway connecting the main restaurant and entertainment bar at Regent Bay, began in September and lasted for six weeks.

As the park prepares to re-open for the season, Parkdean Resorts who own the holiday park hopes the art will inspire a new level of love and appreciation for Morecambe in locals and tourists alike.

Janette Vaughan, general manager at Regent Bay Holiday Park, said: “Bob did a fantastic job bringing this piece to life, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the transformation of what

was previously an empty wall to a vibrant showcase of our town.

“The Morecambe mural has already been a huge hit with visitors, and we’re excited for more guests to see it when the park reopens on March 22.

Bob Pickersgill is a retired sign writer known locally for his murals on Morecambe’s seafront.

Bob said: “My latest mural brings so much of Morecambe together and is a wonderful tribute to the town I’m so proud of.

"The art has really brightened up the hallway at Regent Bay and I hope it brings happiness to holidaymakers and encourages them to explore the town.”

Regent Bay Holiday Park is one of 66 holiday parks owned and operated by Parkdean Resorts.