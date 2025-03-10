Two youths arrested and E-Scooters seized in Lancaster city centre

Police seized three E-Scooters from youths in Lancaster city centre to be destroyed.

Police arrested two youths in Lancaster city centre and seized E-Scooters from three youths to be destroyed.

Police said that on the night of March 7 officers were kept busy with a minority of local children who think it is appropriate to cause antisocial behaviour towards others.

A police spokesman said: “One group last night thought it was acceptable to attend a local youth group and instead of join in, harassed the staff and the other children who were trying to enjoy the activities put on for them.

"Later on another group in the city centre thought it was appropriate to harass staff of local food venues, shouting abuse at them and their customers and throwing items around the venues.

"As a result two youths were arrested for their unacceptable behaviour in the city centre and taken into police custody.

"Furthermore three of the youths had their Escooters taken off them to be destroyed.

“We know most children are nice and respectable and it is the small minority who ruin it.

"But please if you are a parent make sure you know where your children are and what they are doing. Enjoy the rest of the weekend.”