Two vehicles involved in collision on M6 at Lancaster junction
Traffic is returning to normal after a collision on the M6 near Lancaster.
Police said the collision happened at 11.15am today (Wednesday) on the M6 Southbound at J34 A683 Bay Gateway (Lancaster).
Two vehicles were involved and there was only vehicle damage, no injuries were reported.
At 12.47pm Inrix real time traffic data reported: “Road cleared and traffic returned to normal, accident cleared on M6 Southbound at J34 A683 Bay Gateway (Lancaster).”