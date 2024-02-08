Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said they were called at 5.19pm on February 7 to Kingsway, Heysham, to a report of a road traffic collision.

Officers attended and found that a car had been in collision with a moped.

Two teenagers were knocked off the moped and were taken to hospital with leg injuries.

The car involved in the collision left the scene.