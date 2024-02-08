Two teens taken to hospital after being knocked off moped in Heysham
Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenagers were injured after being knocked off a moped in Heysham.
Police said they were called at 5.19pm on February 7 to Kingsway, Heysham, to a report of a road traffic collision.
Officers attended and found that a car had been in collision with a moped.
Two teenagers were knocked off the moped and were taken to hospital with leg injuries.
The car involved in the collision left the scene.
Any witnesses contact 101 – log 1040 of February 7 2024.