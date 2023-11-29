Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing at a Cumbrian train station.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

British Transport Police said a 21-year-old man was hurt at Windermere Station on November 24 and was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Train services were suspended and a cordon was put in place whilst Crime Scene Investigators examined the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two suspects were arrested in nearby Bowness after being spotted by a Cumbria Police officer at a bus stop.

An air ambulance leaving the scene of a stabbing at a Cumbrian train station. Picture from BTP Lancashire.

The 15-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy arrested in connection with the incident have since been released under investigation.

The incident at about 3.35pm on November 24 saw trains towards Windermere re-directed into Friday evening, a force spokesman said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with any information is urged to contact British Transport Police quoting 371 of November 24.