Two teenagers arrested over Cumbria train station stabbing

Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing at a Cumbrian train station.
By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Nov 2023, 10:31 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 10:31 GMT
British Transport Police said a 21-year-old man was hurt at Windermere Station on November 24 and was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Train services were suspended and a cordon was put in place whilst Crime Scene Investigators examined the scene.

Two suspects were arrested in nearby Bowness after being spotted by a Cumbria Police officer at a bus stop.

An air ambulance leaving the scene of a stabbing at a Cumbrian train station. Picture from BTP Lancashire.An air ambulance leaving the scene of a stabbing at a Cumbrian train station. Picture from BTP Lancashire.
The 15-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy arrested in connection with the incident have since been released under investigation.

The incident at about 3.35pm on November 24 saw trains towards Windermere re-directed into Friday evening, a force spokesman said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with any information is urged to contact British Transport Police quoting 371 of November 24.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.