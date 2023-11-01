News you can trust since 1837
Two special music nights at More Music in Morecambe and Lancaster’s Gregson centre

Saturday November 11 sees a return to Morecambe for playful prog folk alchemists Moulettes with support from Laura J Martin and on Friday November 17 The Carrivick Sisters are bringing their bluegrass harmonies to The Gregson Centre with support from protest singer John Kelly.
By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:11 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 12:12 GMT
These events both build on previous visits from all of the artists with Moulettes having performed to sold out houses in Morecambe.

Moulettes land in Morecambe on their Canadian and UK acoustic tour celebrating their groundbreaking fifth album Xenolalia.

Supporting Moulettes is Laura J Martin whose latest album ‘On The Never Never’, was recorded in Nashville with members of Lambchop, Silver Jews and Jesus Lizard.

The Moulettes with support from Laura J Martin will be performing at More Music in Morecambe.
The Moulettes with support from Laura J Martin will be performing at More Music in Morecambe.

A mercurial and bewitching live performer who interweaves layers of vocals, flute, mandolin and electronics; Laura and her band have toured regularly across the UK and Europe and supported acts such as PJ Harvey, Teenage Fanclub, Cate Le Bon.

The Carrivick Sisters, performing at the Gregson Centre on Friday November 17 and running a workshop at More Music on Saturday November 18, are one of the UK's top young bluegrass and folk acts.

Twins Laura and Charlotte perform their original songs and instrumentals along with a few carefully chosen covers on guitar, mandolin, fiddle, dobro, and clawhammer banjo.

Supporting The Carrivick Sisters is John Kelly, a warm, funny, passionate musician with over 30 years’ live experience.

The Carrivick Sisters perform at the Gregson Centre in Lancaster in November.
The Carrivick Sisters perform at the Gregson Centre in Lancaster in November.

John has fired up crowds at venues ranging from protests and South London pubs to the Paralympic opening ceremony, where he played alongside Orbital and Sir Ian McKellen.

For more information and tickets visit https://moremusic.org.uk/

