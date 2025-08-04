Two road closures for Lancaster motorists to avoid

By Clara Margotin, Data Reporter
Published 4th Aug 2025, 14:24 BST
Lancaster motorists should avoid two road closures.placeholder image
Lancaster's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 8pm March 31 to 5pm September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 36, Lane 1/2 closure for drainage renewal scheme.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions J33 to J35 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

