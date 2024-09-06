Two people taken to hospital after crash in Morecambe
Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a motorbike.
Police said they were called to Westgate in Morecambe at around 7.24am today (Friday) to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike.
Officers attended and a man and woman have been taken to hospital.
Police said that Westgate, Morecambe is currently closed next to the roundabout that meets the A589 Morecambe Road following the road traffic collision and have said to avoid the area if possible.
Anyone who witnessed the collision and has any information that can help police should call 101 quoting log 196 of September 6.