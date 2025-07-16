Two people taken to hospital after Carnforth collision
Two people had to be cut out of a car after a collision in Carnforth.
Two fire engines from Bolton-le-Sands and Carnforth attended a road traffic collision with persons trapped on Market Street, Carnforth at 2.49pm on July 14.
Two casualties were extricated by fire service personnel using small tools and a Tirfor winch and were taken to hospital by ambulance.
Crews were in attendance for one hour and twenty-five minutes.
