Two people rescued from River Lune at Morecambe after yacht overturns

Lifeboat crews rescued two people from the River Lune after their yacht overturned.

Morecambe lifeboat said that at 1.39pm on Saturday, (June 14) they received a critical tasking from HM Coastguard regarding a vessel drifting downstream on the River Lune.

They had to assess the situation thoroughly and determine if there were any missing persons involved.

Upon arriving at Snatchems to launch rescue operations on the river, the crew quickly identified an overturned yacht.

Two people were spotted in the water nearby.

The team immediately launched to assist these distressed people, ensuring their safety before conducting a comprehensive search of the river.

The search spanned from Glasson Dock to Lancaster, meticulously scanning the area for any additional signs of distress or missing persons.

This incident also marked Marc Boyd's first shout with the RNLI.

A big thank you to partner agencies MRCC Holyhead, HM Coastguard Team Morecambe, HM Coastguard Team Knott- End and Northwest Ambulance Service.