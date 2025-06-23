Two people rescued by lifeboat crews after becoming stranded on mud flats near Lancaster

Two people stranded on mud flats between Glasson Dock and Overton were rescued by Morecambe lifeboat.

Two people in a dinghy had to be rescued after becoming stranded in mud flats near Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe RNLI said that at 4.27pm on Sunday, they received a report from HM Coastguard regarding a distress call involving two individuals in a dinghy that had become stranded in the mud flats located between Glasson Dock and Overton.

The situation was urgent, as the people had been in difficulty for an extended period, compounded by heavy rain and a strong south westerly wind pushing up the river.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon arrival at Snatchems, the hovercraft was swiftly launched and navigated down river towards Sunderland Point, while the lifeboat made its way to Sunderland Point and subsequently headed towards Glasson Dock.

The challenging weather conditions necessitated a prompt response to ensure the safety of the casualties.

Upon reaching the stranded individuals, the hovercraft made initial contact and successfully recovered both the casualties and their dinghy.

They were transported back to Glasson Dock, where crews provided immediate medical assistance and care until the ambulance arrived on the scene.