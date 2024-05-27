Two people rescued by firefighters after falling down steep bank in Lancaster
Two people had to be rescued after falling down a steep embankment in Lancaster.
Six fire engines including an aerial ladder platform and Urban Search and Rescue attended a report of two casualties who had fallen down a steep embankment off Lancaster Road, Lancaster at 12.55am on May 26.
Fire crews rescued two casualties using a basket stretcher, a rope pack, lighting and small tools.
Both casualties were then passed on into the care of ambulance crews.
Fire crews were in attendance for approximately one hour.