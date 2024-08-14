Two people injured after crash between car and campervan on A6 at Bolton-le-Sands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people have been injured after a crash between a car and a campervan on the A6 at Bolton-le-Sands.

Police said: “We were called to a report of a collision between a car and a campervan on the A6 at around 1.45pm today (Wednesday).

“Officers attended and two people have been taken to hospital with injuries.

“If you have any information that can help our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 0704 of August 14.”

Four fire engines from Bolton-le-Sands, Carnforth, Lancaster and Preston attended the road traffic collision on Main Road, Bolton le Sands at 1.43pm today, (Wednesday).

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment to extricate two casualties before handing them into the care of North West Ambulance Service.

Crews were in attendance for one hour and thirty five minutes.

Police earlier closed the A6 between Bolton-le-Sands and Carnforth due to the road traffic collision.