Two people escaped uninjured after their car left the road near Hornby and crashed.

Two people escaped without injury after their car crashed into trees at the side of a road near Hornby.

Hornby firefighters were called to a vehicle that had left the road near Hornby at 1.28pm on December 21.

Two people were with the vehicle on arrival - thankfully they sustained no injuries.

The vehicle and scene were left with police for recovery.