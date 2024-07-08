Two people cut out of car after crash in Carnforth

By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Jul 2024, 10:40 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 10:48 BST
Firefighters had to cut two people out of a car after a crash in Carnforth.

Three fire engines from Carnforth, Lancaster, and Bolton-le-Sands raced to the scene of the crash on Capernwray Road, Carnforth on July 6 at 4.55pm.

The collision involved two vehicles.

Two people were cut out of a vehicle by fire service personnel.

Firefighters remained at the scene for thirty-five minutes.

