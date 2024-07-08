Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters had to cut two people out of a car after a crash in Carnforth.

Three fire engines from Carnforth, Lancaster, and Bolton-le-Sands raced to the scene of the crash on Capernwray Road, Carnforth on July 6 at 4.55pm.

The collision involved two vehicles.

Two people were cut out of a vehicle by fire service personnel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...