Two people cut out of car after crash in Carnforth
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters had to cut two people out of a car after a crash in Carnforth.
Three fire engines from Carnforth, Lancaster, and Bolton-le-Sands raced to the scene of the crash on Capernwray Road, Carnforth on July 6 at 4.55pm.
The collision involved two vehicles.
Two people were cut out of a vehicle by fire service personnel.
Firefighters remained at the scene for thirty-five minutes.