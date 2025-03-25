Two people airlifted to hospital after two car collision near Lancaster market town

A road was closed for five hours after a two car collision on the A65.

Two people were airlifted to hospital after a crash near Kirkby Lonsdale.

Police said a report came in at 4.34pm yesterday (Monday) of a two vehicle collision involving a Mini and a Kia Sportage on the A65 between Kirkby Lonsdale and Crooklands.

The air ambulance went to the scene as well as other emergency services.

The driver and passenger of the Mini, two women, were taken to hospital via air ambulance.

The driver of the Kia, a man, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The road was closed for around five hours while recovery took place.

The road re-opened at around 9.20pm.