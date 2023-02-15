Two of biggest names in Hollywood reunited in musical experience coming to Lancaster

Captivating audiences for over a decade, Judy & Liza will embark on a tour in March and April 2023 visiting venues in Lancaster, Bolton, Lowestoft, Oldham, Barnstaple, Sale, Ulverston, Ilkley, Cheltenham, Milford Haven and Cardiff.

Judy & Liza is produced by Bill Elms Productions and On Song Productions; created and written by West End performer Emma Dears who appears as Liza Minnelli; with Francis Goodhand as musical director.

Emma performs alongside Helen Sheals, who plays Judy Garland. Together they belt out timeless classics with uncanny resemblance of Judy and Liza, bursting with their unrivalled and elusive star quality.

Judy & Liza comes to The Dukes Lancaster. Photo by Andrew AB.

The incredible talents of two of the biggest names in Hollywood showbusiness – mother and daughter Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli – are reunited thanks to this musical experience.

The production tells the turbulent tale of the stars against the backdrop of their infamous 1964 London Palladium concert.

Audiences are taken on an emotional rollercoaster journey as they discover the uncanny parallels between some of Judy and Liza’s most iconic songs and their own personal lives.

The show features performances of iconic songs including Cabaret, Maybe This Time, Over The Rainbow, The Man That Got Away, The Trolley Song, and Together Wherever We Go.

Producer Bill Elms said: “We can promise audiences a memorable experience as they rediscover the joy of live entertainment through this captivating show.”

The show comes to The Dukes Lancaster on Friday, March 17 at 7.30pm.