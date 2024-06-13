Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two new businesses have opened their doors in Lancaster.

The Little Parlour selling ice cream is in the grounds of Lancaster Castle.

Located next to the tour office with seating and plenty of shade, The Little Parlour sells cones, tubs and sundaes using English Lakes Ice Cream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have a luxury range of ice cream including flavours such as Thunder and Lightning, Cappuccino, Salted Liquorice, Cartmel Sticky Toffee Pudding and Orange Marmalade.

The Little Parlour has opened in the grounds of Lancaster Castle.

The classic range of ice cream includes bubblegum flavour, Cool Britannia, Mint Ripple and Banana.

The Little Parlour is open seven days a week, 10.30am-4.30pm Monday to Friday, and 10am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.

On the day they opened a spokesperson for The Little Parlour said: “A big thank you to all our customers and staff on our opening day yesterday, the support was fantastic and very much appreciated!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humble Abode at 11, Chapel Street in Lancaster is an independent shop selling street wear, apparel and accessories.

Humble Abode have opened at 11, Chapel Street in Lancaster.

The modern lifestyle store brings unique products from independent brands across Europe.

A spokesperson for Humble Abode said: “If you're an independent clothing brand or artist looking for opportunities to sell your products, please don't hesitate to get in touch via our social media accounts or just pop in and come and have a chat with us.”

Follow them on Facebook at Humble Abode or Instagram at @humbleabode_shop.

They also have a website at https://humble-abode-shop.com/ where they sell their own products exclusively.