Two new shops open in Lancaster city centre
The Little Parlour selling ice cream is in the grounds of Lancaster Castle.
Located next to the tour office with seating and plenty of shade, The Little Parlour sells cones, tubs and sundaes using English Lakes Ice Cream.
They have a luxury range of ice cream including flavours such as Thunder and Lightning, Cappuccino, Salted Liquorice, Cartmel Sticky Toffee Pudding and Orange Marmalade.
The classic range of ice cream includes bubblegum flavour, Cool Britannia, Mint Ripple and Banana.
The Little Parlour is open seven days a week, 10.30am-4.30pm Monday to Friday, and 10am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.
On the day they opened a spokesperson for The Little Parlour said: “A big thank you to all our customers and staff on our opening day yesterday, the support was fantastic and very much appreciated!”
Humble Abode at 11, Chapel Street in Lancaster is an independent shop selling street wear, apparel and accessories.
The modern lifestyle store brings unique products from independent brands across Europe.
A spokesperson for Humble Abode said: “If you're an independent clothing brand or artist looking for opportunities to sell your products, please don't hesitate to get in touch via our social media accounts or just pop in and come and have a chat with us.”
Follow them on Facebook at Humble Abode or Instagram at @humbleabode_shop.
They also have a website at https://humble-abode-shop.com/ where they sell their own products exclusively.
Humble Abode opens Tuesday to Saturday, from 10am to 4pm.
