The multi-million pound investment will significantly increase freight capacity on the route.

The unique tidal systems prevailing in Heysham can be challenging, so each vessel will be fitted with a bespoke marine technology configuration making it more resilient to the prevailing weather conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three bow thrusters will provide optimum maneuverability and reliability and a specially designed engine/propeller configuration will further enhance berthing capability in extreme weather.

What the new Stena “NewMax” vessel will look like. Picture by TommyChia

Each of the two new 147-meter vessels has been designed to maximise freight volumes and will provide 2,800 lane meters of capacity which is an 80% increase on current ship capacities.

The new vessels will be equipped to carry 12 passengers and 26 crew. The ‘NewMax’ vessels will be able to operate on methanol fuel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stena Line is currently working closely with the supply chain of methanol and has secured future volumes of e-methanol to fulfil its strategic ambition of shifting to renewable fuels and cutting 30% of its CO2 emissions by 2030.

Future proofing of the new vessels for electrification will also be another priority during construction providing in-built technologies that can take advantage of both battery propulsion and shore power, where this is available.

Paul Grant, Stena Line Trade Director said: “This is very significant day for Heysham-Belfast freight traffic. By adding an extra 80% capacity to the route, Stena Line has responded to growing demands from customers.

"We have operated a very popular service on Heysham-Belfast for several years now but with restricted capacity it has been challenging to meet increased market growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the extra capacity, we will now be able to significantly enhance our service on this route and complement our Birkenhead, Cairnryan and Holyhead services.”

Phil Hall, Mersey Port Director at Peel Ports Group, said: “The Heysham-Belfast freight service is extremely important to the Port of Heysham.